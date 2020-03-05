Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,680,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,642,956. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

