Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 100,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,375,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,959,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.27.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

