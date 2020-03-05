Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,529,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,921,000 after acquiring an additional 906,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,393,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.