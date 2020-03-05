Heritage Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $6.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.17. 19,319,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,769,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.27. The company has a market cap of $527.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.