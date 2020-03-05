Heritage Trust Co Purchases 695 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.97. 5,287,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,885. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

