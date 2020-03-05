Heritage Trust Co Purchases 3,943 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.78. 110,712,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,299,232. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

