Heritage Trust Co Purchases 2,598 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,168,000 after purchasing an additional 336,498 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,991,000 after purchasing an additional 93,147 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

