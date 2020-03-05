Heritage Trust Co Purchases 2,345 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,288,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

