Heritage Trust Co Purchases 220 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

PCAR stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.36. 2,259,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,903. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

