Heritage Trust Co Purchases 1,456 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.61.

NYSE:ACN traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,937. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

