Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Heritage Trust Co owned approximately 0.41% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 22,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

