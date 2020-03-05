Heritage Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,655,374 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94.

