Heritage Trust Co Invests $2.47 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,103,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,082. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

