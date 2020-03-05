Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.67. 3,358,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,609. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $148.15 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

