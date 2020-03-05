Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 209.1% in the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $5.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.97. 24,845,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,622,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.