Heritage Trust Co Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.98. 29,090,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,606,428. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $239.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

