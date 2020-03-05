Heritage Trust Co Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.96. 10,099,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,944,812. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

