Heritage Trust Co Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 17,911,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,787,135. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

