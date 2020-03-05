Heritage Trust Co Has $1.45 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $30,592,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $21,536,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of OKE traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.