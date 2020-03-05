Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.18.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.69. 3,561,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,623. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average of $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,967 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.