Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,280,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,145,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

