Heritage Trust Co Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,628,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,127,000 after buying an additional 673,145 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 606,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,527,000 after buying an additional 442,879 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after buying an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.21. 15,765,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,803. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

