Heritage Trust Co Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. 45,286,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,805,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

