Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,803,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.