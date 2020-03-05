Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Corning by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Corning by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 189,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 7,953,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

