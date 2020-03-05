Heritage Trust Co Cuts Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Altria Group by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 1,938,133 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3,545.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,304,000 after buying an additional 1,251,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,501,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,146. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.