Heritage Trust Co Buys 461 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $97.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,785. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

