Heritage Trust Co Buys 1,059 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rudd International Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded down $4.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.76. 6,295,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,326. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.08 and its 200 day moving average is $297.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $216.22 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

