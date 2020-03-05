Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of USB traded down $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,687,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

