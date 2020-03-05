Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,363,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,471. The stock has a market cap of $307.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.