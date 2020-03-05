Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,686,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

