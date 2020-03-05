Heritage Trust Co Acquires 760 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $4,145,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.96. 4,901,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day moving average is $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.