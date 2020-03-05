Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,149 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $75,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 897,302 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 598.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 132,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after buying an additional 113,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

HSIC stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. 114,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,409. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

