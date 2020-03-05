Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.74 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-4.15 EPS.

NASDAQ HIIQ traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 143,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.97. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

