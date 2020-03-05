Head-To-Head Comparison: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) versus Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chewy and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 3 11 0 2.79 Jumia Technologies 1 4 3 0 2.25

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $36.58, suggesting a potential upside of 30.98%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 367.31%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Chewy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and Jumia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $179.66 million 1.71 -$253.89 million ($4.02) -1.00

Chewy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -141.32% -115.38% -73.17%

Summary

Chewy beats Jumia Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

