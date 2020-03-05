Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $7,458.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and GuldenTrader. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 507,141,407 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Nocks, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex and GuldenTrader. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.