Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,551,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $76,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $52.93. 231,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,656. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 756.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

