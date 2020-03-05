Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global worth $70,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded down $17.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,655. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.34. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $194.95 and a 1-year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

