Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 158,305 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $66,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 355,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $78.45 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

