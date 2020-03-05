Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $75,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 49,822 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 654,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. DA Davidson lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,363,576. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

