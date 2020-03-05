Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Southern worth $64,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Southern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 84,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Southern by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.57. 7,812,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,209,483 shares of company stock worth $139,409,309 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

