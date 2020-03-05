Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,280,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,552,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

TFC traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

