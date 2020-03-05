Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,942 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $66,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $114.62 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

