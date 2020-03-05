Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $75.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,189,561 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 5.83% of Sandstorm Gold worth $75,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 383,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAND. Raymond James set a $7.25 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

SAND stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 2,722,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,228. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

