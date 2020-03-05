Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $74.67 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.31% of McKesson worth $74,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded down $7.18 on Thursday, reaching $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,634. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

