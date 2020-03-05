Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $71.56 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,027 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $71,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 545,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

