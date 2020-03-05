Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $76,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,209,000 after buying an additional 801,809 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,762,000 after buying an additional 661,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,838,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $287.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,407. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

