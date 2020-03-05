Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 75,440 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of AON worth $76,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.65. The stock had a trading volume of 98,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,752. Aon PLC has a one year low of $156.09 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.88.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

