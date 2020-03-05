Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 61,174 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,174 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Eaton worth $67,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 71,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded down $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 363,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

