Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 49,534 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.25% of Hershey worth $77,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,604 shares of company stock worth $3,318,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.91. The company had a trading volume of 70,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.